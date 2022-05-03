Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $575,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $380,955,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,944,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,803,000 after buying an additional 3,542,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.