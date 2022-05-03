Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

LVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $508,293,000 after buying an additional 488,325 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $332,570,000 after buying an additional 1,202,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $327,530,000 after buying an additional 225,742 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after buying an additional 567,621 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

