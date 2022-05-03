William Blair Weighs in on Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $137.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.41. Medpace has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

