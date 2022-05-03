Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

MMSI opened at $62.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

