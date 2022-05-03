Materion Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Materion in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Materion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Materion stock opened at $85.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Materion has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 49,390.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 585,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $18,862,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $8,613,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $6,256,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 54,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

