NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for NCR in a report released on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NCR stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 315.73 and a beta of 1.62. NCR has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NCR by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

