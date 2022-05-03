Noodles & Company Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Noodles & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

NDLS opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.51. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 26,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

