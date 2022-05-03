OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of OCFC opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $84,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

