Analysts Issue Forecasts for Option Care Health, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPCH)

May 3rd, 2022

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.42. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,744 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $96,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $85,991,000. Venor Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $15,601,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $42,794,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

