KeyCorp Weighs in on PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PayPal in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $91.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.57. The company has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,934,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

