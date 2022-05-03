Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ryder System, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Shares of R stock opened at $71.05 on Monday. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.61.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.23. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

