Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Provident Financial Services, Inc. Lifted by Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial Services in a research report issued on Friday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

PFS stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 921.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 170,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,144,000 after purchasing an additional 67,383 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

