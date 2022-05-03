O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $8.66 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $8.66 per share for the quarter.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 61,766.83% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORLY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.25.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $610.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $688.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $670.05. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $519.32 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

