Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

NYSE OSK opened at $93.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.37. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

