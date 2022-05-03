Wedbush Comments on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PB. Wolfe Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

NYSE PB opened at $67.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.56. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

