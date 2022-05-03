Capital One Financial Comments on RPC, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPC in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RES. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. RPC has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in RPC by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPC by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

