StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.93. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFOI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Focus (Get Rating)
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
