StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.93. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 161.01% and a negative net margin of 79.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFOI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus (Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.