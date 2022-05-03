Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE SHI opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $1.571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 0.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

