StockNews.com Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OLN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE OLN opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 169.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

