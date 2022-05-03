OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Colon bought 19,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $499,782.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,341.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,419 shares of company stock worth $694,472 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

