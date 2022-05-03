Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WNC. StockNews.com started coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $710.98 million, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $546.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 30,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

