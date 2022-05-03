Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Shares of VIST opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.34 million. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

