UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on URGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of URGN opened at $6.66 on Friday. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $139.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $12,615,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 78.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 333,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 146,979 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,262,000.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

