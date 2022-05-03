SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get SSP Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas cut SSP Group to a hold rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut SSP Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.67.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

SSP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSP Group (SSPPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.