Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.90. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.73.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 36.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

