SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.88.

SPSC opened at $120.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.68. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.99 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,768,182.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $852,985.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

