Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNPO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.

SNPO opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97. Snap One has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

