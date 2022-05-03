Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.75. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $67.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 23.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.