Zacks Investment Research Lowers USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.00.

USNA opened at $76.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

