TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Get TransAlta alerts:

TAC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $10.48 on Friday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $483.94 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -9.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.