Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TV. Barclays upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 59.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,288,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 988,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

