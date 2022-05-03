OGE Energy (OGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect OGE Energy to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OGE Energy stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

