Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ICE opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.21. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,823,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,411,000 after buying an additional 131,969 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

