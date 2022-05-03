De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Trading Up 1.4%

The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in De-SPAC ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 56.42% of De-SPAC ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

