Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.85.

HT opened at $9.81 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $386.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,918,000 after buying an additional 218,605 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 461,134 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

