Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.43%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,101,000 after acquiring an additional 906,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,548,000 after acquiring an additional 327,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,496,000 after buying an additional 406,898 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

