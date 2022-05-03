Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Up 3.9%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 3,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambrx Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambrx Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,551,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

