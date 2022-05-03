Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Shares of RVP stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.88.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
