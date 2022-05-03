Blue Safari Group Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSGAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. 260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSGAU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Safari Group Acquisition were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial technology, information technology, insurance technology, and business services.

