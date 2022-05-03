Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $51 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LPI opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 3.86. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $99.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

