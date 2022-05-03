PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $481.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 61,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 47,235 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

