Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($38.95) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($42.11) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Renault from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Renault from €49.00 ($51.58) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.89.

RNLSY opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

