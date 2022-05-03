Corteva (CTVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Corteva has set its FY22 guidance at $2.30-2.50 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTVA stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

