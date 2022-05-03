Regional Management (RM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Regional Management to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $119.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regional Management to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RM opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a current ratio of 27.76. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $430.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Regional Management by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Regional Management by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Regional Management by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Regional Management by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

