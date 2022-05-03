Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.90.

RMAX stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $457.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 65.71%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently -110.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 134.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

