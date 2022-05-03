ArcelorMittal (MT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MT opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $37.87.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,095,000 after purchasing an additional 668,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($45.26) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($48.42) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

