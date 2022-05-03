Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

