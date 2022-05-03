Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $146.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit Corporation is an engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products. The company’s operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal Beloit Corporation, formerly known as REGAL BELOIT, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRX. Barclays decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:RRX opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.48. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $125.42 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In related news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

