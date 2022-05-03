Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CWK opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37.

CWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

