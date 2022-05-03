KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Stock Price Down 0.5%

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $32.35. Approximately 2,275 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 7.18% of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

